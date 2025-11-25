Prosus stepping up India strategy as PayU turns profitable, says CEO

â€‹Dutch investment group Prosus, which makes technology-focused investments across India, Latin America and Europe, is doubling down on its ‘ecosystem’ play in India, as its fintech portfolio company PayU comes out of the red.

Prosus is aiming to connect the fintech company’s credit rails with the high-frequency consumer platforms in its portfolio including Rapido, ixigo, Meesho, Swiggy and Urban Company.

“We are really starting to push our ecosystem thesis in India,” said Fabricio Bloisi, Prosus’ chief executive officer, in an update about its financial results for the first half of the year. “It's not only about one company, but it's about how the ecosystem helps each other to grow faster.”

PayU’s adjusted EBITDA margin, which is a reflection of its operational profitability margin, grew by 6% points in the first six months of financial year 2026, and the company turned profitable in the September quarter. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. It reported $3 million in adjusted EBITDA during the quarter.

Meanwhile, PayU’s revenue during April-September grew 20% to $397 million compared with last year. While the payments business contributed the most to revenue, improving 20% over last year, its credit business saw a 17% jump compared to FY25.

Prosus is now focusing more on integration across its India assets—including Rapido, ixigo and PayU—to build out its local ecosystem, similar to the one it has built in Latin America.

“PayU is really connecting more of our businesses, helping our businesses grow faster through credit, but also improving the performance of PayU to be profitable, to start to generate a positive adjusted EBITDA,” said Bloisi. “And this flywheel is going to keep working and they are going to keep growing our finance foundation business, but also our B2C business.”

In the last six months, Prosus made two major investments in the country–mobility platform Rapido and travel-tech platform ixigo. It invested about Rs 2,000 crore ($225 million) in ixigo, its first investment in an Indian company that is already publicly listed. “It is growing very fast. It's the fastest growing in terms of online travel agencies. And we are quite confident that we are going to have a great integration with our ecosystem,” the Prosus CEO said.

Previously, the company upped its stake in Rapido, operated by Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd, buying additional shares worth Rs 1,968 crore. “It's going to benefit our ecosystem. And it's going to also get benefits in terms of cross-sell, loyalty, financial services from our ecosystem,”said Bloisi.

The Dutch firm has traditionally made late-stage investments in privately held tech-focused companies in India, although it has retained its stake in some portfolio companies that went public including Swiggy, Bluestone, and Urban Company. In May, Bloisi, who took over the role last year in July, highlighted the investors’ intentions to build a $50-billion portfolio in India.

Further, Prosus said it has divested $1.2 billion so far in FY26, which it expects to reach $2 billion. â€‹

