PremjiInvest-backed BrightChamps buys Edjust in its fourth acquisition

Edtech platform BrightChamps said Monday it has acquired homegrown K12 education marketplace Edjust for its global expansion, marking its fourth acquisition to date.

The company said it bought Edjust in a cash-and-stock deal but didn’t disclose the financial details of the transaction.

BrightChamps, which was founded in 2020, previously acquired Education10x in 2021, Schola in 2022, and Metamorphosis Edu in 2023.

“This acquisition is a…clear financial indicator of our priorities and our strategy for growing the company in a sustainable manner. It is our view that high customer satisfaction and net promoter scores are critical to the long-term success of a product like edtech with far-reaching impact spanning decades in its customer’s life,” said BrightChamps founder and chief executive officer Ravi Bhushan said in a statement.

Edjust was founded in 2022 by Dushyant Panchal, Anmol Mittal, and Sanjay Panikar. It uses a combination of AI and human EQ, with data and contact centres to ensure that only parents with a high inclination for edtech products are approached for sales. It has a network of parents in the US and UK.

Under BrightChamps, the founders will further refine the sales model and build parent networks across all 30 geographies in which the company operates. It will supplement the model with customised and personalised AR, VR, and XR interactive digital experiences to provide a 360-degree view of their learning journeys.

In addition to refining the model, Edjust’s founders will lead the company’s efforts to open up a new distribution channel. The soon-to-be-announced vertical will provide learning in academic subjects like Maths, Science, and English.

BrightChamps provides online, offline, and hybrid STEM-accredited classes in coding, robotics, AI, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, communications, and vedic maths in more than 30 countries.

The company raised $63 million in late 2021 from investors like PremjiInvest, edtech-focussed venture capital firm GSV Ventures, Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Singapore-based Beenext and Bangalore-based 021 Capital.

