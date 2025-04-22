POSHS Metal, DevAssure, KiranaPro, others secure fresh funding

Steel processor POSHS Metal Industries, developer tools startup DevAssure, quick-commerce enabler KiranaPro, product experience management platform Catalogus, fashion and lifestyle D2C brand MyDesignation, and homegrown defence technology company Vayudh have raised fresh funding, the companies announced on Tuesday.

POSHS Metal Industries, which specializes in auto-grade flat steel processing, has raised $5 million (Rs 43 crore) from the Global Supply Chain Support Fund, managed by Aavishkaar Capital in partnership with KfW. This marks the fund's seventh investment.

Founded in 1998 by Ashok Kapoor, POSHS Metal Industries is a key steel processing partner for Tata Steel in western India and serves leading automotive MNCs.

The $220-million Global Supply Chain Support Fund focuses on supporting SMEs in Asia and Africa, with an emphasis on environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive practices.

DevAssure, a developer tools startup, has closed an undisclosed pre-seed funding round led by Eximius Ventures.

The funding will support the company’s expansion and the development of its multi-agent architecture, which transforms Figma mock-ups and live code into self-repairing tests without the need for hand-coded scripts or mandatory cloud migration, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2024 by Badri Varadarajan, Divya Manohar, and Santhosh Selladurai, DevAssure’s AI-powered platform integrates with Figma, Visual Studio Code, and CI pipelines to generate, maintain, and execute tests.

KiranaPro, an ONDC-integrated, AI-powered quick commerce platform, has brought on board Arjun Vaidya, co-founder of V3 Ventures, as an investor and mentor. The investment amount remains undisclosed.

Since its inception, KiranaPro has onboarded over 30,000 kirana stores and handles nearly 1,000 orders daily across 35 cities. It aims to onboard 1 million kirana stores and serve 100 million customers by the end of 2025, according to a statement.

Founded by Deepak Ravindran, KiranaPro empowers local kirana stores with 10-minute deliveries, supported by a no-commission, ad-led revenue model.

Catalogus, an AI-powered product experience management platform, has raised seed funding led by Zeropearl VC, with participation from Mokobara co-founders Sangeet Agarwal, Navin Parval, and AdYogi founder Rohin Mittal. Financial details of the round were not disclosed.

The capital will be used to expand the engineering team, enhance product development, and evolve the platform into a comprehensive AI-powered cataloging workbench for managing both textual and visual content at scale, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2023 by Himanshu Dikshit, Ankit Samria, and Vipin Kumar Singh, Catalogus streamlines catalog management for e-commerce brands, enabling automated workflows and real-time updates to boost product visibility across channels.

MyDesignation, a fashion and lifestyle D2C brand, has raised $1.25 million (Rs 10.7 crore) in a seed funding round led by Multiply Ventures, with participation from Veltis Capital, Sattva Ventures, Dominor Investment Holdings, and Green Trunk Ventures.

The fresh infusion will help the company accelerate hiring, enhance technology, expand offline, and enter newer geographies, according to a statement.

Headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram, MyDesignation was founded in 2020 by the husband-wife duo of Swaroop Krishnan and Gopika B Raj. The company claims to have a customer base of over 500,000 consumers and plans to double this within a year.

Homegrown defence technology company Vayudh has raised $10 million in a funding round led by Dharana Capital, with participation from Eternal (formerly Zomato) founder Deepinder Goyal, Action TESA’s founder Ajay Aggarwal, Sumit Jalan, LetsVenture, and Navam Capital. Vayudh had previously raised funds from Florintree Advisors.

Vayudh is the defence vertical of BotLab Dynamics Pvt Ltd, an IIT Delhi startup, which builds indigenous drone platforms for real-time battlefield intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.



The funding will help Vayudh enhance its R&D capabilities, expand manufacturing infrastructure, and accelerate deployments with India’s defence forces.



Founded by Tanmay Bunkar, Anuj Barnwal, and Sarita Ahlawat in 2016, Vayudh specializes in swarm drone technology with over 300,000 autonomous flying hours in defence and commercial applications like drone shows and industrial surveying.

