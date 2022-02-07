Polygon Technology raises $450 mn from Sequoia, Tiger Global, SoftBank, others

Ethereum-based blockchain scaling service provider Polygon has raised $450 million in a funding round led by Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global Management and SoftBank with participation from more than 40 major venture capital firms including Galaxy Digital, Galaxy Interactive and Republic Capital, the company said on Monday.

Polygon, which offers an Ethereum infrastructure platform, said it plans to use the funds to consolidate its lead position and pave the way for mass adoption of Web3 applications. The company raised the funds through a private sale of Polygon’s native MATIC token, it said.

The company added that it is building a suite of scaling solutions including Polygon point-of-sale (PoS), Polygon Edge and Polygon Avail, a tool for every possible use case, which is similar to what Amazon Web Services offers to Web2 developers.