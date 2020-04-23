Podcast: upGrad’s Ronnie Screwvala on acquisition plans and the state of ed-tech

For the better part of his professional life, Ronnie Screwvala has been primarily known for his work in the television and film industry. However, since 2015, the UTV founder has been working as the co-founder and chairman of upGrad, an education-technology firm focussed on professionals.

The startup has differentiated itself from its peers in the ed-tech segment by making acqui-hires to add to its product portfolio. Last year, for example, upGrad acqui-hired CohortPlus, an online community for product managers and data science enthusiasts.

Recently, upGrad said it was looking to make two to three acquisitions this year to augment its offerings in various fields. The company says it has set aside Rs 50 crore for this endeavour.

In this podcast, VCCircle speaks with Screwvala to understand upGrad's strategy and his views on the ed-tech sector, which is taking on a more prominent role as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read:

Ronnie Screwvala’s upGrad looks to snap up ed-tech companies

Podcast: Gradeup founder Shobhit Bhatnagar on ed-tech’s prospects and unit economics