Podcast: Unicorn India founder on deals in offing and why it shuns ed-tech

Unicorn India Ventures, which marked the first close of its second early-stage venture fund during the beginning of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, has struck three new bets this year.

These three new investments are in neo-diagnostics startup Sascan Meditech, blockchain-based chit fund platform ChitMonks and neo-banking startup Finin.

Now, the venture capital firm is in advanced stages to close three more new deals in a couple of months, founder and managing partner Bhaskar Majumdar told VCCircle in this podcast. These startups come from the insurance-tech, internet of things and gaming areas.

However, he said the VC firm is staying away from the ed-tech segment, which generated significant investor interest particularly during the lockdown.

Majumdar also talked about Unicorn’s portfolio companies that are most impacted by the lockdown and why he expects consolidation to happen among local startups.