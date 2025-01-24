Pipeshift, Medusa Beverages bag early-stage funding
By Nitesh Kumar

  • 24 Jan 2025
Credit: 123RF.com

AI infrastructure startup Pipeshift and beer manufacturer Medusa Beverages have raised early-stage funding, the companies said Friday. 

AI infrastructure startup Pipeshift raised $2.5 million (Rs 21.5 crore) in a seed round, led by Y Combinator and SenseAI Ventures, with participation from Arka Venture Labs, Good News Ventures, Nivesha Ventures, Astir VC, GradCapital, MyAsiaVC, and angel investors. 

The company will use the new funding to create a modern service that helps engineering teams manage AI tasks quickly and easily.

Pipeshift offers an end-to-end machine learning operations stack for enterprises a complete set of tools for businesses to easily train, deploy, and expand AI models, like language, vision, audio, and image models. These tools work on any cloud service or in-house servers with GPUs, making it simple to manage AI tasks. 

Medusa Beverages has raised Rs 56 crore ($6.5 million) in a Series A round led by Amal N Parikh and Ashwin Kedia, with participation from Ramesh Damani, Crest Opportunities, and HNIs from Singapore, the UK, and the UAE. 

The funds will be used to scale operations, form distributor partnerships, and expand market presence in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. 

Founded in 2017, Medusa offers three types of craft beer and is available in 7,000 retail outlets across seven states. The company reported a gross revenue of Rs 132 crore in FY24. 

Medusa BeveragesPipeshiftY CombinatorSenseAI Ventures

