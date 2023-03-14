facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • PIDG's credit solutions arm backs Indian lender as part of $40 mn investment

PIDG's credit solutions arm backs Indian lender as part of $40 mn investment

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 14 Mar 2023
Premium
PIDG's credit solutions arm backs Indian lender as part of $40 mn investment
Credit: 123RF.com

The credit solutions unit of Asia and Africa-focused infrastructure developer and investor, Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), which has guaranteed bonds and loans enabling $6 billion of total investments and $5 billion of private sector investment across the two continents, has backed an Indian lender to boost financial inclusion in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: Gujarat Titans owner CVC Capital in talks for new India deal

Healthcare

Exclusive: Gujarat Titans owner CVC Capital in talks for new India deal

Premium
PIDG's credit solutions arm backs Indian lender as part of $40 mn investment

Finance

PIDG's credit solutions arm backs Indian lender as part of $40 mn investment

Apollo Global, Blackstone eye select SVB assets

Finance

Apollo Global, Blackstone eye select SVB assets

Premium
Blackstone spins dream returns from over $1.8 bn India exit

Manufacturing

Blackstone spins dream returns from over $1.8 bn India exit

Mindspace Business Parks raises $66.7 mn via debut green bond

Infrastructure

Mindspace Business Parks raises $66.7 mn via debut green bond

How Indian firms are tapping seldom-used bond structures to lure investors

Finance

How Indian firms are tapping seldom-used bond structures to lure investors

Advertisement