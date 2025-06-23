PharmEasy founders raise capital for new interior design startup All Home

Credit: Pixabay

PharmEasy founders Dharmil Sheth, Dhaval Shah, and Hardik Dedhia have raised an undisclosed amount of funding for their new venture, All Home, an interior design and home improvement platform.

The funding round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from several angel investors such as PharmEasy CEO Siddharth Shah, Motilal Oswal Asset Management chief investment officer Niket Shah, Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ group CFO Shalibhadra Shah, B Capital founding general partner Kabir Narang, and Ankur Gulati, among others.

The funding round valued the company at over $120 million (Rs 1,042 crore).

All Home, a platform for architectural and interior design products, aims to organize and modernize traditionally fragmented segments across categories such as sanitaryware, furniture, kitchens and wardrobes, furnishings, lighting, and home hardware by offering a one-stop solution for consumers and professionals alike.

The startup aims to solve inefficiencies in the procurement process—such as designers needing to coordinate with multiple vendors, long turnaround times, lack of design cohesion, and poor after-sales support—by offering an integrated solution that benefits both consumers and industry professionals.

It will collaborate with profitable, omnichannel brands across home improvement sectors, offering support in areas like technology, designer feedback, and digital manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

Already operational, All Home is working with brands such as Colour Coats, and House of WC Fiamarc, with several more partnerships in the pipeline. It aims to introduce a transparent procurement methodology to facilitate access to innovative products at competitive prices. Despite operating in stealth mode for the past six months, the company claims to have achieved rapid scale and operational profitability.

“After roti (food) and kapda (clothing), India’s next consumer boom lies in makaan (housing),” the founders said in a joint statement. “At All Home, we are building trusted brands for the way India lives, builds, and renovates across homes, offices, and urban infrastructure. Consumers are increasingly willing to invest in their living and working spaces, yet often lack access to the appropriate channels and products. Our platform aims to address this gap.”.

The founding team brings expertise in brand building, technology, and large-scale distribution, having previously launched successful ventures like PharmEasy and Thyrocare.