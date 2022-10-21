Permira ropes in former Warburg Pincus exec as India head

Global private equity firm Permira on Friday appointed Siddharth Narayan as India head.

Narayan will be based out of Mumbai. Earlier, he was a part of Warburg Pincus’s growth technology group. There he focused on investment opportunities in digital and fast-growing businesses across the consumer internet, software, fintech and services sectors in India.

Prior to that, Narayan was with Lightspeed Venture Partners and McKinsey & Company. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School and an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Advertisement

Permira said with a new presence in India it will add to the company’s global footprint with a presence in Asia-Pacific region. Permira first opened offices in the region nearly 20 years ago and has so far deployed over €4 billion in 12 investments in the region.

“I am looking forward to working with the broader global team on investment opportunities in India. I believe that Permira will be able to bring significant value to fast-growing businesses, and entrepreneurs, in the Indian ecosystem,” said Narayan.

Founded in 1985, Permira advises funds with total assets under management (AUM) of over €60 billion and makes long-term majority and minority investments across private equity and credit. The funds have made nearly 300 private equity investments in key sectors like technology, consumer, healthcare and services.

Advertisement

Permira funds’ investments include McAfee, Mimecast, an email security and cyber resilience company, Reorg, a provider of data, analytics and intelligence for the credit markets, and Zendesk, a customer service software company. Other investments include Tricor, the pan-Asia business expansion specialist, Yogiyo, a food delivery platform in South Korea, and I-MED, the diagnostic imaging services provider in Australia, Permira said it continues to see significant opportunities to back high-quality growth businesses across North Asia, South-East Asia, Australia and India.

“We believe it presents an attractive source of investment opportunities well-aligned to our investment strategy across consumer, services, technology and select sub-sectors in healthcare. Siddharth brings with him a wealth of relevant investment origination and execution experience, as well as an in-depth understanding of the Indian market,” said Daniel Tan, Head of Asia at Permira.

The firm employs over 450 people in 16 offices across Europe, the United States and Asia.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments