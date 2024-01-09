facebook-page-view
PE investors hit the brakes on realty investments in nine months of FY24

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 09 Jan 2024

Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Capital

Private equity investments in the Indian real estate sector declined for the first nine months of FY24 as a slew of geopolitical issues and rising interest rates kept players wary of striking fresh bets. While some big-ticket commercial and warehousing deals provided a cushion to overall investment climate in the sector, ......

