PE firms circle nutrition firm behind Fast&Up, Chicnutrix brands

Pro
A clutch of domestic and foreign private equity firms are evaluating an investment in the company behind lifestyle and nutrition brands Fast&Up and Chicnutrix after its talks with a strategic player fizzled out, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Fullife Healthcare Pvt Ltd, which sells women-focused brand Chicnutrix and ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.