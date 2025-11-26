PE firms circle nutrition firm behind Fast&Up, Chicnutrix brands
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • PE firms circle nutrition firm behind Fast&Up, Chicnutrix brands

PE firms circle nutrition firm behind Fast&Up, Chicnutrix brands

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 26 Nov 2025
Pro
PE firms circle nutrition firm behind Fast&Up, Chicnutrix brands

A clutch of domestic and foreign private equity firms are evaluating an investment in the company behind lifestyle and nutrition brands Fast&Up and Chicnutrix after its talks with a strategic player fizzled out, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Fullife Healthcare Pvt Ltd, which sells women-focused brand Chicnutrix and ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Searchlight: VVF India charts recovery from dues; revenue, margin rise in FY25

Consumer

Searchlight: VVF India charts recovery from dues; revenue, margin rise in FY25

KKR tops up bet on Lighthouse Learning; PSP Investments joins as new investor

Consumer

KKR tops up bet on Lighthouse Learning; PSP Investments joins as new investor

Premium
Moroccan PE firm CDG Invest Growth set to bet on beverage company

Consumer

Moroccan PE firm CDG Invest Growth set to bet on beverage company

Premium
V3 Ventures' Vaidya on evolving bets, consumption trends, and India allocation

Consumer

V3 Ventures' Vaidya on evolving bets, consumption trends, and India allocation

Blume Ventures-backed Ultrahuman raises fresh debt

Consumer

Blume Ventures-backed Ultrahuman raises fresh debt

Pro
Did Sixth Sense Ventures beat the benchmark as it milks consumer bet again?

Consumer

Did Sixth Sense Ventures beat the benchmark as it milks consumer bet again?

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW