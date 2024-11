PE-controlled multi-family office Credence prepares to roll out second fund

Premium Mitesh Shah, co-founder and CEO, Credence

Credence Family Office Pvt. Ltd, a Bengaluru-based multi-family office that is majority owned by TIW Private Equity, is looking to launch its second fund in the first half of 2025, the company said Thursday. The family office raised its first fund in 2022 and expects to launch the new fund by ......