PE-backed Kanakadurga Finance’s fundraising plan gathers pace, eyes bigger cheque

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Kanakadurga Finance Ltd, a non-bank lender that counts mid-market private equity firm BanyanTree as an investor, is moving ahead with its plan to raise fresh capital and is now looking to pocket a bigger cheque than previously targeted, a top executive told VCCircle. “The fundraising plan is in the discussion stage ......