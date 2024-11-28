PE-backed Flipspaces looking at fresh funding as it eyes domestic, offshore M&As

Premium Kunal Sharma, co-founder and CEO, Flipspaces Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Flipspaces Technology Labs Pvt. Ltd, a virtual reality, interior designing and contracting firm, backed by Carpediem Capital and Prudent Investment Managers, is in advance stages of discussions for another round of fundraising for its domestic and international expansion. So far, Flipspaces has raised over $7.5 million in equity across four rounds. ......