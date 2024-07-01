PE-backed Fibe to sharpen focus on profitability after FY24 AUM, revenue double

Premium
Digital lending platform Fibe expects business growth to moderate this fiscal year as it intends to sharpen its focus on improving operational efficiency and boosting its bottomline, a top executive told VCCircle. Fibe, which operated under the EarlySalary brand earlier, nearly doubled its assets under management during the year ended March 31, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.