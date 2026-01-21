PE-backed Auxilo Finserve eyes bigger domestic education pie, with global tensions rising

Premium Neeraj Saxena, managing director and chief executive officer, Auxilo Finserve

Auxilo Finserve, which has four private equity firms on its captable, is banking on its domestic education, and education infrastructure financing segments to fuel growth with rising international tensions. The move comes at a time when many students are rethinking their overseas education plans amid unfavourable foreign exchange rate and tighter ......