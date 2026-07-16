Peak XV leads Neo Group's latest funding round

Neo chairman and MD Nitin Jain (seated left) with other top executives

Indian wealth and asset management firm Neo Group has secured approximately Rs. 350 crore ($36.3 million) in a fresh funding round led by existing investor Peak XV Partners, the company said on Thursday.

The investment follows a recent Rs. 550 crore rupee ($57.1 million) capital infusion from TVS Capital.

The closing of the latest transaction with Peak XV is scheduled to be completed shortly.

Neo Group plans to use the proceeds to invest in technology, hire talent and develop new product capabilities as it expands its footprint across India, Nitin Jain, chairman and managing director of Neo Group, said in a statement.

The Mumbai-headquartered company manages approximately Rs. 1.3 trillion ($13.5 billion) in total client assets across its advice and management portfolios as of June 30, 2026 and has Rs. 50,000 crore ($5.2 billion) of annualised recurring revenue (ARR) generating assets. Its asset management division operates across alternative investment strategies, including private credit, infrastructure and private equity.

India's wealth management sector has seen rapid expansion, with a growing pool of domestic wealth creators seeking sophisticated financial solutions and alternative assets.

"As India's wealth management market evolves and demand for more sophisticated financial solutions grows, Neo stands out for its deep advisory talent [and] institutional approach," Sakshi Chopra, managing director at Peak XV Partners, said. Peak XV was Neo Group's earliest institutional backer.