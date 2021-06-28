PE firm Cerestra, Kolte Patil Family Office launch asset co-ownership platform

KPFO Ventures, the investment arm of Kolte Patil Family Office, and real estate private equity firm Cerestra Ventures have jointly floated a proptech platform for investors to co-own assets.

Winvest will be showcasing an asset portfolio pipeline of up to $100 million (Rs 742 crore).

“Our group has been at the forefront of real estate development for more than 40 years. We believe that a technologically robust co-ownership real estate platform with innovative asset portfolio and exit opportunities is the need of the hour,” said Rajesh Patil, chief mentor, KPFO Ventures, and chairman and managing director of Kolte Patil Developers.

The platform will engage with institutional investors and family offices to help them optimise their real estate portfolios.

“While there’s no doubt that proptech has democratised real estate investment and broad-based its reach, the market is ripe for some disruptions in this domain. Over the last six years at Cerestra, we have looked at some unconventional real estate assets – such as educational institutes and life science assets – thus bringing a well differentiated and defensive investment strategy and estimated higher returns than the market. We strive to carry forward such innovations through Winvest,” said Jasmeet Chhabra, managing partner at Cerestra.