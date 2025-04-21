PayU-backed fintech startup BRISKPE looks to raise fresh capital

Premium BriskPe founders Indunath Chaudhary, Nilesh Pathak and Sanjay Tripathy

GoBrisk Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based financial technology company that operates cross-border payments platform BRISKPE, intends to raise fresh capital to expand its operations after securing seed capital last year, a co-founder told VCCircle. Sanjay Tripathy, who is also the company’s CEO, said BRISKPE is in discussions with venture capital firms ......