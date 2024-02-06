Payments technology firm Juspay acquires Y Combinator-backed LotusPay

Payments technology platform Juspay Technologies Pvt Ltd said Tuesday it has acquired Y Combinator-backed LotusPay to strengthen its banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment.

The Bengaluru-based firm acquired LotusPay in an all-cash deal. The financial details of the transaction, however, were not disclosed.

Founded in 2016 by Atma Krishna, LotusPay provides cloud-based software for merchants and banks. LotusPay's clients include HDB Financial Services, InCred Finance and IIFL Samasta Finance. The startup also works with technology companies, including StashFin, Pine Labs and Kissht.

In 2023, LotusPay claims to have processed around 20 million transactions.

Juspay will integrate LotusPay’s National Automated Clearing House (NACH) solutions into Juspay’s HyperCheckout and Express Checkout products and continue offering it as a standalone service.

"LotusPay’s NACH solutions add strength to our existing recurring payment offerings,” said Sheetal Lalwani, co-founder and chief operating officer, Juspay. “We can now serve our enterprise clients (banks, merchants, NBFCs) with a suite of recurring payment options with a single integration.”

Founded in 2012, Juspay provides payment solutions and works with companies across sectors such as BFSI, e-commerce, quick commerce and travel.

In 2021, Juspay raised $60 million in its Series C funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The round also saw participation from existing investors, Sweden’s Vostok Emerging Finance (VEF) and Wellington Management.

Before that, the startup had raised $21.6 million in its Series B funding round. The round was led by VEF, which invested $13 million, and saw participation from Boston-based Wellington Management and global venture capital firm Accel.

