Paragon Partners, HNIs, VC execs joining captable of tech co in sweet deal
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Paragon Partners, HNIs, VC execs joining captable of tech co in sweet deal

Paragon Partners, HNIs, VC execs joining captable of tech co in sweet deal

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 22 Aug 2024
Premium
Paragon Partners, HNIs, VC execs joining captable of tech co in sweet deal
Paragon Partners co-founders Siddharth Parekh (left) and Sumeet Nindrajog | Credit: Company website

Homegrown private equity firm Paragon Partners, which closed its second fund last year below target, has joined a host of family offices and high net-worth investors, including executives of venture capital firms, to back an AI-enabled cloud platform as part of a $50 million deal.  Paragon Partners has committed to invest in E2E Networks Ltd, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Investor.ai, Dopplr raise early-stage funds, JSW's Parth Jindal bets on sports startup

TMT

Investor.ai, Dopplr raise early-stage funds, JSW's Parth Jindal bets on sports startup

Automation platform Opkey snags $47 mn in Series B round

TMT

Automation platform Opkey snags $47 mn in Series B round

Disney-Reliance offer concessions for India merger, exclude cricket rights

TMT

Disney-Reliance offer concessions for India merger, exclude cricket rights

Anxiety among Byju's staff as it awaits dues amid insolvency proceedings

TMT

Anxiety among Byju's staff as it awaits dues amid insolvency proceedings

Premium
Paragon Partners, HNIs, VC execs joining captable of tech co in sweet deal

TMT

Paragon Partners, HNIs, VC execs joining captable of tech co in sweet deal

Premium
African microlender M-Kopa to bag funding from a consortium for minority stake

Finance

African microlender M-Kopa to bag funding from a consortium for minority stake

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW