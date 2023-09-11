Over two dozen investors to pick startups at VCCircle’s The Pitch in Bengaluru

A set of around 25 investors and their representatives shall listen to elevator pitches made by a curated set of close to 40 startups in the Bengaluru chapter of VCCircle’s startup investment program The Pitch this Thursday.

The multi-city investment program kicks off on 14 September at Ritz Carlton in Bengaluru, to be followed by similar chapters in Delhi and Mumbai before the finale scheduled for December. The finale shall also feature a Disruptors Awards to celebrate innovation and execution in the startup ecosystem.

The Pitch comes at a time when startup funding has slowed substantially over the past one year and investors have turned cautious after the pandemic-driven boom in 2021 and 2022.

Advertisement

Notably, the Bengaluru chapter will see a high ratio of investor to startup founders at the same venue compared to other startup funding events, providing for more meaningful exchange and networking that could translate into actual transaction.

Investors participating in The Pitch include venture capital firms, family offices, venture debt and even private equity firms looking to allocate part of their investible corpus to startups.

Some of the investment firms that would be listening to the pitches include Axilor, JSW Ventures, VenturEast, IAN Fund, Endiya Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Fireside Ventures, 3One4, Stellaris, LetsVenture, Patni Financial Advisors, Kae Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, Eckle Ventures, Speciale, Prime Venture Partners, Celesta Capital and Stride Ventures.

Advertisement

The participants also get access to a data hub, a subscription-based platform incorporating in-depth data and analysis from VCCircle’s proprietary research on startups and investors. The data hub is free for registered participants.

The Pitch sessions in the morning will be followed by conference and networking sessions between the country’s startup investment and the founder community as also valuable lessons from some successful entrepreneurs during the afternoon. The program aims to build a collaborative platform by bringing investors and founders together.

If you haven’t registered yet, you can still do it here https://thepitch.vccevents.com/

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments