Over half of startups at VCCircle's The Pitch spark VC interest

Advertisement
By Roshan Abraham

  • 11 Jun 2025
A startup founder explains his business idea at VCCircle's The Pitch in Mumbai

More than half of the startups participating in The Pitch, VCCircle’s multi-city startup pitching programme, garnered investor interest during its fifth chapter, held in Mumbai last week.

Now in its second year, the programme featured 60 curated startups delivering elevator pitches to a panel of 31 venture capital investors. Designed to facilitate startup discovery, The Pitch aims to connect handpicked early-stage ventures with some of India’s most active VC firms. 

This edition's journey began in south India, with the first event held at IIT Hyderabad. The event moved to IIM Calcutta in December 2024, followed by sessions at IIT Chennai in January and IIM Lucknow's Noida campus in March.

Following the success of the three-city edition in 2023, the Mumbai chapter saw 635 registrations. Fewer than 10% of applicants were handpicked to present their ventures at the IIT Bombay campus, where the ratio stood at around one investor for every two startups. 

In comparison, the previous chapter in Noida saw 521 startups register, with 52 selected to pitch.

Around 55% of participating startups received investor interest for potential follow-up discussions. The 60 startups covered a wide range of sub-sectors, with nine out of 10 startups being bootstrapped and the rest having angel or seed-stage funding. 

Startups such as Ingredientz, Doori, Nuvanta NextGen, The Life, TrackR, Docked, Therhappi, Spotbot, Vaidyog, Freedoctor, Healppy, Fit My City, Next Archer, and SarthhakAI were among those that pitched.

In terms of business model, 26% of the startups were B2B ventures, 23% focused on B2C, and the remainder targeted both segments. 

Over a quarter of the startups hailed from Maharashtra, with Mumbai being the dominant hub. Other contributing cities included Hyderabad, Thane, Pune, and Bengaluru, with the latter three each making up around 3% of the participants. Two-thirds of the startups came from cities beyond these primary hubs. 

The PitchVCCircleLightboxThinKuvate100X.VCChiratae VenturesFireside VenturesEquanimity InvestmentsAavishkaar CapitalEight Roads VenturesSorin InvestmentsSuniconMisfitsArtha99Spiral VenturesChanakya VCIVY Growth Associates247vcMela VenturesHinduja Group

