Outzidr, Cautio, DaveAI, Grest, Data Safeguard, Scoutflo secure funding

Outzidr co-founders (from left) Justin Mario, Nirmal Jain, and Mani Kant Mani

Early-stage startups Outzidr, Cautio, DaveAI, Grest, and Data Safeguard have raised funding from various investors, the companies said on Tuesday.

Women's fashion brand Outzidr has raised Rs 30 crore ($3.4 million) in a seed funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

The startup said the funds will be used to strengthen its brand and improve its product supply chain. Outzidr aims to achieve an annualized run rate of over Rs 100 crore within the next six-eight months.

Founded in 2024 by Nirmal Jain, Mani Kant Mani, and Justin Mario, it targets the Gen Z market by offering trend-based clothing at prices starting at Rs 249.

Visual telematics startup Cautio has raised Rs 11 crore as part of its ongoing seed round. The round saw participation from 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, Antler India, Infinyte Club, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) through PIEDS-BITS Pilani, and CARS24 founders Gajendra Jangid and Vikram Chopra.

The Bengaluru-based firm plans to expand its products offerings across India, strengthen its AI capabilities, and collaborate closely with fleet operators.

Founded in 2023 by Ankit Acharya and Pranjal Nadhani, Cautio provides dashcams for vehicle fleets, helping monitor risk, ensure compliance, and enhance road safety.

DaveAI has secured pre-Series A funding in a round led by Inflection Point Ventures and SucSEED Indovation Fund. While the company didn't disclose the amount raised, the investment is a combination of equity and debt, with additional participation from Soonicorn Ventures, YES Bank, and Crestere Technologies LLP founder Mohan Kumar.

Founded in 2016 by Sriram P.H., Ananth G., and Ashok Balasundaram, DaveAI’s platform, GRYD, helps companies in industries like automobile, BFSI, and retail to personalize user experiences and drive revenue outcomes. The solutions can be integrated across web, mobile, kiosk, or messaging platforms.

India Accelerator has invested an undisclosed amount in Grest, a company specializing in refurbished iPhones.

Founded in 2018, Grest will use the funds to scale its operations nationwide, with a focus on establishing a presence in remote cities across India.

"This investment will bring us a step closer to our broader vision of bringing premium refurbished devices to remote cities of India," said Shrey Sardana, co-founder and CEO of Grest.

Grest, headquartered in Gurugram, is a full-stack e-commerce company that refurbishes and resells smartphones and laptops.

Data protection startup Data Safeguard has raised a seed round of funding from Auxano Capital.

The company offers privacy management and fraud prevention solutions. It plans to use the investment to expand its business and accelerate technology development to combat synthetic fraud threats.

Founded in 2022 by Sudhi Sahu, Data Safeguard offers solutions to protect sensitive data and prevent financial fraud in real-time. Its offerings include tools to redact and mask confidential data across all types and synthetic fraud prevention tools that leverage AI to detect and prevent identity fraud.

Scoutflo

Scoutflo has secured pre-seed funding of Rs 1.4 crore in a round led by 100X.VC. The round also saw participation from investors Arjun Pillai and Prasanna Venkatesan.

Scoutflo plans to use the funds to enhance AI-driven deployment automation, debugging, and issue resolution, and boost security and compliance for each deployment.

Founded in 2024 by Kalpesh Bhalekar and Vedant Vyawahare in Thane, Maharashtra, Scoutflo provides solutions for critical development operations (DevOps). It helps developers deploy code independently, reducing dependency on small DevOps teams and deployment delays. It claims to have streamlined deployments across Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and Civo.

