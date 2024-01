Outlook 2024: Three trends that may keep housing at the helm of India's realty market

Premium A view of the skyline of South Mumbai | Credit: Pexels

The residential segment remains one of the most important ones for the Indian real estate market, despite seeing some turbulent years in the recent past. Housing sales, for instance, touched fresh highs in 2023 and unsold inventory touched multi-year lows even as interest rates continued to go up in a bid ......