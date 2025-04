Orios Venture closes fourth fund below target, onboards key LP

Premium Rehan Yar Khan, managing partner, Orios Venture Partners

Early-stage venture capital firm Orios Venture Partners, an investor in companies like Country Delight and ixigo, has marked the final close of its fourth venture capital fund at a lower corpus than initially targeted, VCCircle has learnt. Led by founder and managing partner Rehan Yar Khan, along with fund partners ......