OnMobile Global boosts stake in vision AI company rob0 to 100%

OnMobile Global Ltd, a global player in mobile entertainment, said it has boosted stake from 25% to 100% in vision artificial intelligence (AI) firm Technologies rob0 Inc.

It had bought 25% of the firm in May 2020. rob0, incorporated in February 2019, provides insights into user behaviour, optimises gameplay and increases player retention.

This investment by OnMobile is the second major step towards the creation of mobile cloud-gaming platform ONMO, after the acquisition of Appland AB, Sweden in October 2018.

OnMobile has hired a team of product managers, engineers and marketers who are working on developing ONMO, which is built on three key mobile gaming trends (esports, social, and short form gaming) and two disruptive technologies (AI and cloud streaming), and is currently being beta tested in three locations globally.

“rob0’s low bandwidth session streaming and AI generated user spotlights will be a key tool in making ONMO a global success,” OnMobile Global said.

Krish Seshadri, chief executive of OnMobile Global, said, “rob0’s technology and vision AI picks up the best parts of a game and helps ONMO create thousands of short, unique challenges for mobile casual esports players.”