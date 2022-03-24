Online parenting firm BabyChakra buys Bengaluru-based Tinystep

Good Glamm Group’s online parenting platform BabyChakra said it has acquired Bengaluru-based healthcare and parenting network Tinystep for an undisclosed sum.

The platform eyes expansion of its regional footprint in nine languages following the acquisition, and also targets to reach 75 million moms by the end of this year.

“The regional reach of Tinystep’s digital and social assets will help BabyChakra reach out to newer user bases with deeper and more personalized care,” said Naiyya Saggi, Co-Founder of Good Glamm Group and Founder, CEO of BabyChakra.

Tinystep, set up in 2015, claims to have five million followers, engaged in nine different languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bangla and Punjabi, among others. The firm will merge its social assets with BabyChakra’s existing platform post the deal.

MyGlamm was founded in 2017 by Darpan Sanghvi and Priyanka Gill. The company claims to be India’s fastest-growing direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty brand, with a range of over 800 cruelty-free and vegan products across categories such as makeup, skincare and personal care.

It also claims to have over 30,000 offline points of sale across 70 cities of India.

The firm has announced to have picked up a majority stake in Delhi-based personal care brand Organic Harvest.

In December, the group had invested Rs 100 crore in SironaSirona, a startup that deals in feminine hygiene products.

VCCircle also reported that Good Glamm is planning to invest in the male grooming brand Ustraa.

The platform in January added influencer marketing platform Winkl and content and creator analytics startup Vidooly to its broader beauty and personal care portfolio.

It also unveiled a separate platform named The Good Creator Co. (GCC), under which it has consolidated all it's existing and acquired businesses focused on content creation and influencers marketing categories.

Besides Winkl and Vidooly, the GCC was joined by MissMalini, a leading celebrity and macro-influencers talent management and creative agency, and Plixxo.

St. Botanica and Oriental Botanics, two cosmetics companies, were purchased by the group in November last year. ScoopWhoop Media Pvt Ltd, a digital media and lifestyle content platform backed by Kalaari Capital, was bought by the business in October.

In the same month, it purchased baby-care goods firm The Moms Co for an undisclosed sum. The company also owns POPxo (a tweens' focused cosmetics brand) and Baby Chakra, in addition to MyGlamm (a cosmetics brand).