One Point One Solutions to acquire US-based healthcare company for $45 mn

Mumbai-based IT services firm One Point One Solutions Ltd (OPO) has entered into an agreement to acquire a US-based healthcare company in revenue cycle management for $45 million (nearly Rs 390 crore), including earnouts.

The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory clearances and definitive agreements, is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2025, OPO said, without divulging the name of the target company.

The combined entity plans to leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive efficiency and innovation in service delivery, it said.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen OPO’s presence in the $410 billion global BPM healthcare market.

The target company’s expertise, supported by a team of professionals, was a crucial factor in driving OPO’s strategy, said Akshay Chhabra, chairman and managing director.

The company also plans to expand its operations with new nearshore delivery centres in Uruguay and the Dominican Republic, alongside existing offshore facilities in the Philippines.

OPO delivers solutions in technology, accounting, skill development, and analysis across diverse sectors, including banking, retail, FMCG, travel, insurance, and healthcare.

Its subsidiary, One Point One USA Inc., marked the company’s entry into global markets, while the acquisition of ITCube Solutions extended the presence to more offshore areas.

Last year, the company secured several international contracts, including a partnership with a telehealth company based in the US.

