Omidyar Network India chief Roopa Kudva joins the board of Global Impact Investing Network

US-based Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) has announced the appointment of its newest Board member Roopa Kudva, Managing Partner at Omidyar Network India, a social impact-focused investment firm.

In her role at Omidyar Network India, Kudva is responsible for overall strategy, investments, operations and portfolio development.

Before joining Omidyar Network India in 2015, Kudva spent 23 years with CRISIL ratings agency, and exited as its chief executive officer (CEO).

“On behalf of its nearly 400 members worldwide, the GIIN is pleased to welcome Roopa Kudva of Omidyar Network India to its Board. In addition to her experience as a leading impact investor, Roopa brings an impressive background in corporate governance, regulatory and government affairs, and data analytics. We are also happy to see Omidyar Network India join our Board as they have been a core partner of the GIIN since its founding,” said Amit Bouri, CEO and Co-Founder of the GIIN.

Kudva and Omidyar Network India will formally engage with GIIN’s board. Omidyar Network India, which has invested nearly $400 million, is the domestic arm of the US-based The Omidyar Group, a diverse collection of companies, organizations and initiatives, supported by philanthropists Pam and Pierre Omidyar, founder of eBay.

Kudva also serves as an independent director on boards of domestic companies such as Infosys, Nestle India and Tata AIA Life Insurance Company. She has been a member of several regulatory and government committees relating to India’s financial sector.

“Omidyar Network India and its partner organisations have supported the GIIN from its earliest days… The momentum in impact investing is accelerating, driven by stark inequalities, looming transnational crises such as climate change and water wars, the influence of millennials who care deeply about their impact on society and the environment and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The GIIN will play a vital role in shaping the sector. In working with the GIIN, I look forward to drawing on Omidyar Network India’s rich experience in accelerating impact in India and also learning from the global best practices that the GIIN is able to synthesize,” said Kudva.