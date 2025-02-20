Oman investor comes onboard for Singapore VC Golden Gate Ventures’ debut MENA fund

Premium Michael Lints, partner, Golden Gate Ventures

Golden Gate Ventures, a Singapore-based early-stage venture capital firm that expanded to the Middle East and North Africa region last year, has got onboard Oman’s sovereign investor as a limited partner for its $100-million (around Rs 866.4 crore) target MENA-focused fund. The Doha-headquartered fund, the first international VC fund established and ......