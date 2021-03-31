Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. People
People
By
Ola Cabs CXO leaves in latest top departure from ride-hailing firm
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

An Ola Cabs executive has exited the Bengaluru-based ride-hailing giant in the latest top departure...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS