NxtQube, Revrag, Llumo AI bag seed capital

Drone infrastructure company NxtQube and artificial intelligence startups Revrag and Llumo AI have secured seed capital, the companies said Wednesday.

NxtQube said it raised an undisclosed amount in its seed funding round led by Venture Catalysts, an incubator and accelerator as well as an angel investment platform.

The funding round also saw participation from Pontaq VC (STPI NxtVentures), Ananta Bizcon LLP and angel investors including Rushikesh Bhandari.

Founded in April 2022, NxtQube develops complementary automation solutions for drone manufacturers, service providers, and end users. The company's flagship product is a universal drone docking station, which resolves the need for on-field pilots for surveillance, monitoring, and logistics drone operations.

NxtQube's universal drone docking station is a robotic enclosure capable of performing pilot activities, including drone landing and take-off, flight monitoring, drone charging, and data extraction.

“Our technology is designed to complement the existing drone ecosystem, providing a solution that enhances efficiency and autonomy. With the support of Venture Catalysts and our other investors, we are poised to accelerate our product development and market expansion. Our goal is to empower the scale of drone deployments and operations, ultimately becoming the thought leader in the drone infrastructure space,” said Nikhil Rajput, co-founder and CEO of NxtQube.

Revrag AI

Revrag, which is building AI agents designed for revenue teams, has secured $600,000 in its pre-seed funding round led by Powerhouse Ventures.

Viral Bajaria (co-founder of 6Sense), Kunal Shah (founder of Cred), Deepak Anchala (founder of Slintel), Vetri Vellore (founder of Rhythms), and 20 other angel investors also joined the round.

The company is planning to launch its first product, an AI-BDR (Business Development Representative), soon. The company helps revenue teams automate their redundant work so they can focus on what's important.

“Our AI-BDR can smoothly take care of the initial prospect outreach and schedule meetings, allowing human sellers to focus more on client interactions and other complexities of the sales process," said Revrag’s CEO and co-founder Ashutosh Singh.

Llumo AI

Llumo AI, an AI optimisation company that claims to be tackling the high costs and performance challenges of Generative AI, has raised $1 million in its seed funding round led by SenseAI Ventures, an AI-focused venture capital fund.

India Quotient, AumVC, Venture Catalyst, IIM Indore Alumni Angel fund, and US-based angel investors joined the round.

The funds will enable the company to address the pressing challenges businesses face when integrating Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) into its products and services, it said in a release.

"Our platform not only addresses the critical challenges of cost and performance but also empowers our customers to make data-driven decisions that accelerate growth and transform customer experiences. With this funding, we are one step closer to realising our vision of making Generative AI accessible, affordable, and impactful for businesses worldwide," said Shivam Gupta, founder of Llumo AI.

The seed funding will support the company’s expansion into the US as well as the development of an enterprise-grade platform that integrates with its existing AI workflows.

