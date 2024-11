Nuveen-backed FlexiLoans plans pre-IPO round, aims for $1 bn AUM

Premium (L to R) Flexiloans co-founders: Manish Lunia, Deepak Jain and Ritesh Jain

MSME-focused lender FlexiLoans, which earlier this year raised Rs 290 crore or $34.5 million in a series C round, plans to hit the street again in about 18 months. This will be part of its planned launch of an initial public offering (IPO) in the financial year ending March 2028, a top ......