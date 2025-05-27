Nuvama, Cushman and Wakefield’s fund buys Delhi office asset in maiden bet

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Prime Offices Fund, a commercial real estate-focused investment vehicle launched by a joint venture between Cushman and Wakefield and Nuvama Asset Management, has made its maiden investment. The commercial real estate fund has bought a commercial asset in the national capital from a consortium led by Kotak Alternate Asset. The fund, which had raised about Rs 1,700 crore from investors as of January, has acquired Prius ......