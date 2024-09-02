Nutrabay, Global Care bag early-stage funding
Nutrabay, Global Care bag early-stage funding

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 02 Sep 2024
Nutrabay, Global Care bag early-stage funding
(L to R) Shreyans Jain, Divay Jain and Sharad Jain, founders, Nutrabay

Nutrabay, a D2C retailer of sports nutrition and wellness products and non-hospital medical tourism company Global Care secured early-stage cheques, the companies announced on Monday.  

Nutrabay  

Nutrabay Retail raised $5 million in Series A funding round led by RPSG Capital Ventures with participation from Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd. This is the maiden funding round for the startup.   

Founded in 2017, Nutrabay operates as a D2C multi-brand retail store housing over 100 brands along with its own private label products under the name of Nutrabay.  

The company said that the incoming investment will be used for the omni-channel expansion and to ramp up product innovation. The brand is led by Sharad Jain, Shreyans Jain and Divay Prakash Jain.  
  
Global Care  
  
Global Care (Lavanya Medicare Solutions Pvt Ltd) bagged $3 million as a strategic investment from 35North India Discovery Fund -II (IDF-II) and its affiliates.   

The funds will support Global Care in building clinical excellence through strategic consulting and facilitating convenient access to world-class patient care, the company said in a statement.  

Founded by Rajeev Taneja, Global Care focuses on Eastern Africa, Francophone Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, SAARC nations, and South-East Asia, and the Middle East and North Africa. 

 

