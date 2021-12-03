Nucros Science & Taste raises Pre-Seed funding round led by Aavejak Advisers, ID8 Ventures, others

Nucros Science & Taste, a subscription-based food-and-beverage provider, has raised $900,000 (around Rs 6.76 crore) in a pre-Seed funding round led by Aavejak Advisers, ID8 Ventures, Innoscale Global Foundation and Delhi Angels Network, the company said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said it plans to use the funds to advance its backend operations, strengthen the team structure and marketing efforts. The firm plans to launch operations in Mumbai and Bengaluru by 2022.

Founded in 2020 by Sakshi Bakshi, Nucros is a subscription-based food and beverage provider that prepares meal plans to achieve dietary goals. It comprises both an online and offline model. These plans include the management of various medical conditions such as diabetes, thyroid, digestive issues, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOD), weight loss, and general well-being, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our brand has been such a hit in the Delhi market, and that’s why we are planning to expand our operations in Mumbai and Bengaluru too," said Bakshi.

Consultation services are available online via an e-commerce website, but the meal plans are currently limited to the Delhi NCR region.

The company claims to be witnessing 10% month-on-month (MoM) growth.

There were other deals in the same category. In August, cloud kitchen startup Curefoods raised $13 million (Rs 96.2 crore) as part of its Series A funding round, led by mid-stage-focused venture capital firm Iron Pillar. Last month, they pulled in debt financing from two major venture debt firms Alteria Capital and Trifecta Capital.

This month, Grip Invest entered into a $2 million lease financing deal with cloud kitchen startup Big Spoon.

Recently, Poncho Hospitality Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates quick-service restaurants such as Box8 and Mojo Pizza, raised $40 million from New York-based Tiger Global Management.