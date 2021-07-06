Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure to file draft papers for IPO soon
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd (NEGIL) is planning to file for an initial public offering (IPO) soon, two people told VCCircle.  The...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...