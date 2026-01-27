Yali Capital-backed 4baseCare raises Series B funding

4baseCare founders Kshitij Rishi (left) and Hitesh Goswami

Bengaluru-based precision oncology startup 4baseCare has raised Rs 90 crore (around $9.8 million) in its Series B funding round, with the round co-led by investors Ashish Kacholia and Lashit Sanghvi. Existing investor Yali Capital also participated in the round.

The company plans to use the capital to expand 4baseCare’s hospital-linked genomics laboratory network across India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Central Asia.

The company said the expansion is aimed at making precision oncology more accessible across underrepresented populations and geographies.

4baseCare will also deploy the funds to scale up its artificial intelligence-driven precision oncology platform, OncoTwin, which supports oncologists with treatment insights drawn from real-world clinico-genomic and outcomes-linked data. The company said that OncoTwin was recently selected for the MSK iHub programme at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

The company had previously raised Rs 50 crore in its Series A round led by Yali Capital, with participation from Infosys.

Founded in 2018 by Hitesh Goswami and Kshitij Rishi, the company aims to address gaps in population-relevant genomic data. It focuses on combining genomic testing with AI-powered clinical intelligence to enable more personalised cancer treatment decisions.

“This funding will help us scale [up] globally while building OncoTwin as an AI-driven decision support platform that learns from real-world clinico-genomic outcomes and supports oncologists with faster, more confident insights,” said Hitesh Goswami, chief executive officer (CEO) of 4baseCare.

