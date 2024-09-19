NowPurchase, TechJockey, Bookmybai secure early-stage fundings

(From left) NowPurchase CTO Ankan Adhikari, founder & CEO Naman Shah and co-founder Aakash Shah

SaaS-enabled marketplace for metal manufacturers NowPurchase, online software marketplace TechJockey.com and domestic help service provider Bookmybai raised early-stage fundings, according to annoucements made on Thursday.

NowPurchase secured a funding of $6 million (about Rs 50 crore) that includes both equity and debt. The majority of the funds were raised through equity, with Info Edge Ventures leading the round. Other participants included Orios Ventures Partners, 100 Unicorns, VC Grid, as well as family offices and angel investors such as Dholakia Ventures, Real Ispat Group, Subhrakant Panda, Ankur Warikoo, and Kedar Lele.

Advertisement

Capsave Finance and UC Inclusive also contributed to this round, bringing the total funding raised so far to $10 million.

NowPurchase is a procurement solution where metal makers can procure high quality raw materials like metal scrap, alloys and additives.



The funds raised will be allocated to various strategic initiatives, including expanding geographically into more clusters across India and launching new solutions.The funding will also support the creation of a network of scrap processing centers, development of private labels, and the integration of AI and MetalCloud as the foundational operating system for metal manufacturing, the company said in a statement.

NowPurchase was founded in 2017 by Naman Shah and Aakash Shah. Ankan Adhikari joined the core team in 2019 as a CTO.



TechJockey



Cricketer Rishabh Pant has acquired a 2% stake in TechJockey.com for Rs 7.40 crore. TechJockey.com, founded in 2017 by former Zomato vice president Akash Nangia and ex-McKinsey executive Arjun Mittal, connects software vendors with small businesses across India.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the company expanded its operations into the US. The fresh capital was raised at a valuation of Rs 370 crore.



Bookmybai



Bookmybai, raised Rs 2 crore in a pre-Series A CCPS round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be invested in expanding to new locations and bringing on 50,000 additional housemaids, strengthening Bookmybai's network and service efficiency, as per the company’s statement.

Bookmybai, owned by Nano Job Consultants Pvt Ltd, helps in hiring domestic helpers. The company claims to have a database of over 200,000 registered housemaids.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments