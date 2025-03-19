Nourish You, Yummy Bee, Harvested Robotics secure early-stage funding

(From left) Nourish You founders Rakesh Kilaru, Sowmya Reddy, and Krishna Reddy

Superfoods brand Nourish You, cafe chain Yummy Bee and agritech startup Harvested Robotics have secured early-stage funding, the companies said.

Nourish You has raised Rs 16 crore in a Series A funding round led by SIDBI Venture Capital. The brand aims to achieve Rs 100 crore in net revenue in a year or two.

The funding round follows Nourish You's recent acquisition of plant-based dairy brand One Good, it said in a statement.

Nourish You, which counts Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Darwinbox co-founder Rohit Chennamaneni and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu as investors, said the capital will help scale operations, improve customer retention, and drive market expansion.

The company also plans to diversify its product range and expand internationally.

Founded in 2015 by Rakesh Kilaru, Krishna Reddy, and Sowmya Reddy, Nourish You sells homegrown, organic quinoa and chia. It manages 5,000 acres of quinoa and chia farms across Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh..

Yummy Bee has raised a total of Rs 18 crore in funding, with Rs 11 crore coming from its most recent round. Investors include Hyderabad-based venture capital firm Mile Deep Capital, as well as executives from Dabur, Continental Coffee, and Karafa Coffee.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand into key metro cities, with new outlets set to open in Mumbai and Bengaluru. It also intends to introduce new products such as millet puffs and almond rocks.

Founded in 2022 by Sandeep Jangala, Yummy Bee currently operates in Hyderabad and plans to expand to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Harvested Robotics

Laser weeding startup Harvested Robotics has secured Rs 5 crore in a seed round of funding led by Arali Ventures, with participation from Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and Country Delight co-founder Chakradhar Gade.

The Hyderabad-based company said the funding will drive product development, team expansion, and pilot programmes.

The company was set up in 2023 by Rahul Arepaka and George Mathew. It offers a sustainable, chemical-free alternative to traditional weed control.

