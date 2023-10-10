facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Norfund-backed Indian waste-to-energy producer taps another overseas investor

Norfund-backed Indian waste-to-energy producer taps another overseas investor

By Aman Malik

  • 10 Oct 2023
Premium
Norfund-backed Indian waste-to-energy producer taps another overseas investor
Biomass plants use farm residues such as paddy straw to generate electricity | Credit: ADB

An Indian food processing and green energy company that received equity funding from a climate fund managed by Norwegian development finance institution Norfund in early 2023 has now brought on board another equity investor.  Norfund-managed Norwegian Climate Investment Fund had agreed to invest $60 million (about Rs 500 crore) in SAEL Industries Ltd in January this ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Norfund-backed Indian waste-to-energy producer taps another overseas investor

Infrastructure

Norfund-backed Indian waste-to-energy producer taps another overseas investor

Premium
Sundaram Alternates on track for first close of new real estate fund

Infrastructure

Sundaram Alternates on track for first close of new real estate fund

Premium
Mirae Asset set to double down on India startup

Infrastructure

Mirae Asset set to double down on India startup

Premium
Nisus Finance prepares to enter more real estate asset classes with new fund

Infrastructure

Nisus Finance prepares to enter more real estate asset classes with new fund

Pro
TPG NewQuest set to bet on company competing with TPG Growth portfolio firm

Infrastructure

TPG NewQuest set to bet on company competing with TPG Growth portfolio firm

Premium
Canada's Brookfield pulls out over $600 mn from India infrastructure portfolio

Infrastructure

Canada's Brookfield pulls out over $600 mn from India infrastructure portfolio

Advertisement