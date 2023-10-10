Norfund-backed Indian waste-to-energy producer taps another overseas investor

Premium Biomass plants use farm residues such as paddy straw to generate electricity | Credit: ADB

An Indian food processing and green energy company that received equity funding from a climate fund managed by Norwegian development finance institution Norfund in early 2023 has now brought on board another equity investor. Norfund-managed Norwegian Climate Investment Fund had agreed to invest $60 million (about Rs 500 crore) in SAEL Industries Ltd in January this ......