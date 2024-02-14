Nodwin Gaming to acquire Ninja Global in bid to expand

Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director, Nodwin Gaming

Nazara Technologies-owned Nodwin Gaming will buy e-sports and gaming company Ninja Global FZCO for $3.5 million, as the Mumbai-based firm looks to expand its business in Turkey and the Middle East.

Nodwin Gaming International Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Nodwin Gaming Pvt. Ltd, will carry out the transaction in a mixture of cash and stock, Nazara said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The deal helps Nodwin improve its existing capabilities such as multi-language skills, to offer solutions to publishers and brands in the Middle East and the Turkey region. Further, it helps Nodwin establish itself as a ‘cost competitive global delivery and production platform’ for Asia, Middle East, Turkey, Central Asia, Europe and USA, the company said.

Advertisement

“This strategic acquisition not only unlocks new opportunities but also opens doors to possibilities for us as a leading gaming and e-sports media company,” said Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director, Nodwin Gaming.

“As Nodwin Gaming broadens its global footprint, with a focus on key emerging markets within the new BRICS+ global network, the integration of Ninja is a natural and essential step forward. This move positions us to empower local e-sports ecosystems, understand and unlock the potential of multiple emerging market,” he added.

The acquisition comes on the back of Nodwin buying 100% stake in Turkish game game marketing agency PublishMe, which was previously owned by its founder Ozgur Ozalp and Nazara Technologies.

Advertisement

The firm is targetting to expand to Central Asia, where the mobile games market is experiencing rapid growth, across multiplayer and strategy games, owing to a tech-savvy youth population.

Post the deal, founders Gokhan Kazar will oversee operations in the Middle East region for Nodwin Gaming, while Doruk Demisar will spearhead Turkish operations along with PublishMe’s Bilge Karageyik.

Last week, Nodwin agreed to acquire full stake in Comic Con India, which hosts pop cultural events, for an amount of Rs 55 crore.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments