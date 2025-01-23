Nisus Finance targets overseas LPs for Gulf fund, sets closing timelines

Premium Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance

Nisus Finance Services, an Indian real estate investment firm that went public last month, has expanded its investor outreach to Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East for its $500 million-target Gulf-focused real estate fund. The firm is eyeing the final close by year-end, a top company executive told VCCircle. The ......