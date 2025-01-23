Nisus Finance targets overseas LPs for Gulf fund, sets closing timelines

Premium
Nisus Finance Services, an Indian real estate investment firm that went public last month, has expanded its investor outreach to Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East for its $500 million-target Gulf-focused real estate fund. The firm is eyeing the final close by year-end, a top company executive told VCCircle. The ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.