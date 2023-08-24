Nisus Finance taps into another new geography in maiden bet from stressed assets fund

Premium
Mumbai-based Nisus Finance’s alternative asset management arm, Nisus Finance & Investment Managers LLP, which recently struck its last bet from its previous realty fund, has now commenced deployment from its stressed assets fund, VCCircle has learnt. The debt-based lender has signed its first cheque from the Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.