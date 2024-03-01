facebook-page-view
Nisus Finance strikes another deal from stressed assets fund

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 01 Mar 2024
Nisus Finance strikes another deal from stressed assets fund
Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance

Mumbai-based real estate investor Nisus Finance and Investment Managers LLP, part of Nisus Finance Group, has struck another bet from its maiden stressed assets fund, Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund – I (RESO –I).  The fund, managed by Nisus BCD Advisors LLP, has invested in the listed, senior secured non-convertible debentures ......

