Nisus Finance strikes another deal from stressed assets fund

Premium
Mumbai-based real estate investor Nisus Finance and Investment Managers LLP, part of Nisus Finance Group, has struck another bet from its maiden stressed assets fund, Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund – I (RESO –I). The fund, managed by Nisus BCD Advisors LLP, has invested in the listed, senior secured non-convertible debentures ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.