Nisus Finance scores strong returns in quick exit via real estate credit fund

Premium Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance

Dalmia Nisus Finance Investment Managers, a joint venture of Mumbai-based Nisus Finance and Dalmia Group, has exited two real estate projects within nine months of making the investment with strong returns. Dalmia Nisus, the asset manager of the Real Estate Credit Opportunities Fund - I (RECOF-I), has exited two projects being developed ......