Nisus Finance exits Skytech Estates after three-year hold

Avadhoot Sarwate, chief investment officer, Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd

Nisus Finance Services Co Ltd has exited its investment in Skytech Estates Pvt Ltd, the company said in a statement.

The investment delivered an internal rate of return (IRR) of about 16.5% and a multiple on invested capital (MOIC) of 1.5x over a holding period of approximately three years.

Nisus had invested in the project in 2023 through its Real Estate Special Opportunities (RESO) Fund by subscribing to senior secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of Skytech Estates.

Currently, Skytech Estates is developing Skytech Mall, a retail mall in Rohtak, and Skytech Colours Avenue, a residential project in Greater Noida.

Nisus said the exit aligns with its strategy of backing high-quality real estate opportunities beyond India’s major cities, reflecting its growing footprint in emerging urban markets.

“This transaction also reinforces the intent of our Real Estate Special Opportunities (RESO) Fund to back well-located projects with strong fundamentals while bringing hands-on structuring, monitoring and resolution expertise to protect and enhance investor value,” said Avadhoot Sarwate, chief investment officer of Nisus Finance Services. “Delivering a full and final settlement ahead of schedule underscores our ability to actively manage risk, engage stakeholders effectively, and consistently deliver targeted, risk-adjusted returns for our investors," he added.

