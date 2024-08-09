Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas invests in weavings; CloudKeeper buys WiseOps

Gruhas, a venture capital-style investment firm started by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and entrepreneur Abhijeet Pai in 2021, has invested in Weavings Manpower Solutions, a provider of staffing and workforce services.

The investment will enable Weavings to accelerate growth, it said in a statement. It didn’t disclose the amount it raised.

The company, which began in 2011, will also use the funds to enhance its technology platform, expand into new geographies, and introduce specialized staffing solutions across various industry sectors.

CloudKeeper-WiseOps

CloudKeeper, a cloud cost optimization partner, has acquired WiseOps for an undisclosed amount.

CloudKeeper is a cost savings, consulting, and an analytics platform. It offers cloud consulting and support, and an analytics platform to reduce cloud cost and help maximize the value from AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

WiseOps is a cloud cost optimization platform designed to help businesses reduce their AWS costs and enhance application performance.

