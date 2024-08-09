Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas invests in weavings; CloudKeeper buys WiseOps
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas invests in weavings; CloudKeeper buys WiseOps

Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas invests in weavings; CloudKeeper buys WiseOps

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 09 Aug 2024
Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas invests in weavings; CloudKeeper buys WiseOps
Credit: Pixabay

Gruhas, a venture capital-style investment firm started by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and entrepreneur Abhijeet Pai in 2021, has invested in Weavings Manpower Solutions, a provider of staffing and workforce services. 

The investment will enable Weavings to accelerate growth, it said in a statement. It didn’t disclose the amount it raised. 

The company, which began in 2011, will also use the funds to enhance its technology platform, expand into new geographies, and introduce specialized staffing solutions across various industry sectors.  

Advertisement

CloudKeeper-WiseOps

CloudKeeper, a cloud cost optimization partner, has acquired WiseOps for an undisclosed amount. 

CloudKeeper is a cost savings, consulting, and an analytics platform. It offers cloud consulting and support, and an analytics platform to reduce cloud cost and help maximize the value from AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.  

Advertisement

WiseOps is a cloud cost optimization platform designed to help businesses reduce their AWS costs and enhance application performance. 

GruhasNikhil Kamath

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas invests in weavings; CloudKeeper buys WiseOps

TMT

Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas invests in weavings; CloudKeeper buys WiseOps

Byju's US lenders appeal insolvency-quashing order before Supreme Court

TMT

Byju's US lenders appeal insolvency-quashing order before Supreme Court

HCL Tech to acquire French software firm at €24 mn valuation

TMT

HCL Tech to acquire French software firm at €24 mn valuation

Premium
MENA Digest: Two Egyptian startups snag funding; Riyadh's Blend raises pre-seed round

TMT

MENA Digest: Two Egyptian startups snag funding; Riyadh's Blend raises pre-seed round

Premium
Nazara expands M&A war chest; to buy Smaaash, UK gaming studio

TMT

Nazara expands M&A war chest; to buy Smaaash, UK gaming studio

Scimplify, Metadome.ai nab Series A cash; FlexiBees gets IPV's backing

TMT

Scimplify, Metadome.ai nab Series A cash; FlexiBees gets IPV's backing

Advertisement